How to find and get spare COVID-19 vaccines near you

Registering to get the COVID-19 vaccine has become a new chore for millions of Americans hoping to get inoculated against the deadly coronavirus that's gripped the world for a year. (So far, the US has vaccinated more than 92 million people.) Although production and vaccinations are ramping up, available spots can be hard to come by, especially in heavily hit cities and states.

If you're not in one of the immediate priority groups eligible for a vaccine in your area, you can add yourself to a standby list for "leftover" coronavirus vaccines at a given site. Note, this is unused supply that would otherwise be disposed of at the end of the day.

Here's how to find and get spare COVID-19 vaccine doses in your state. Also, here are medical charges you may encounter if you get the vaccine, and what to do about them.

How to get a spare COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. B is a new service that will help match spare vaccines to people in your area. If you can't seem to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Dr. B site. From there, click the button that says I want the COVID vaccine and enter your phone number. Go to the next step and enter the verification code sent to your phone. For the next step, you'll need to enter your full name, ZIP code, date of birth and email address.

Once that step is complete, you'll check off any health conditions you have -- for example, asthma, kidney disease or pregnancy. If none of those apply to you, tap the Next Step button. Next, the website will ask you to select your occupation, followed by if you live in a group home or long-term facility. Once all the questions are answered, tap Submit Registration and you're all set. If you're chosen, you'll be informed of where to go to get your vaccination, and what time to be there.

Track COVID-19 doses for every state

To track the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in your state, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID data tracker webpage (it works best if you use a desktop browser). Here, you'll see a map of the US -- move your cursor over each state to see total doses administered, doses distributed, people who have received one or more doses and people who have received both doses.

Which vaccines are people getting?



Currently, there are three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Currently, Pfizer has been more widely administered, with more than 46.8 million shots given. Moderna, which was approved after Pfizer, is at more than 44.9 million doses administered. Johnson & Johnson is just over 208,000. Over 120,000 doses administered haven't yet been identified.

