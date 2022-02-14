How Long Do COVID-19 Vaccines Last?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Messenger RNA vaccines, like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna, offer good protection against serious COVID-19 complications -- especially after a booster shot -- but their potency wanes faster than some had believed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a release issued on Friday, the CDC said it found the vaccines' protection against hospitalization dropped noticeably after just four months, even with a booster. The agency's research started Aug. 26, 2021, and concluded Jan. 22, 2021, about a month after the more transmissible omicron variant overtook delta as the more prevalent mutation.

In the period when delta was predominant, protection against hospitalization was 96% within two months of a third mRNA shot. But it sank to 76% within four months.

During the omicron wave, protection from hospitalization was 91% within two months of an mRNA booster, then dropped to 78% after 16 weeks.

Without that booster, protection against hospitalization within two months of a second shot was only 71% and fell further to 54% after five months.

How long do mRNA vaccines remain effective against COVID-19?



How long your vaccine remains effective depends on the strain of COVID you've been exposed to, how many shots you've received and what you're trying to prevent.

The effectiveness of COVID vaccines decreases over time, especially against potent strains like the newer omicron variant. One December study from the UK's Health Security Agency indicated protection from infection waned as much as 65% after just 10 weeks.

An October 2021 report published in The Lancet determined Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, Comirnaty, was 88% percent effective in preventing infection in the weeks following a second shot. But that protection took a nosedive, to 47%, six months later.

Its ability to prevent hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the delta variant dominant at the time, Reuters reported.

Researchers from Pfizer and Kaiser Permanente studied the health records of roughly 3.4 million patients between Dec. 2020 and Aug. 2021. They found vaccine effectiveness against delta was 93% after the first month, and then declined to 53% after four months.



Against other pre-omicron variants, efficacy declined to 67% from 97%.

But the February CDC study incorporates new data on the omicron variant and booster shots: It found that the vaccines' protection against hospitalization when delta was dominant dropped to 76% after four months, from a high of 96% within two months of a booster.

Against omicron, protection from hospitalization was 91% within two months of an mRNA booster, then dropped to 78% after four months.

Protection from an ER visit slipped from 87% within two months of a booster to just 66% after four or five months. After another five months, it plummeted to just 31% protection against an ER or urgent-care encounter.

Without that booster, protection against hospitalization within two months of a second shot was only 71% and fell further to 54% after five months.

Does the new data suggest a fourth shot is coming?

The CDC updated its guidance in January to indicate that immunocompromised people could receive a fourth COVID-19 shot. Israel has already approved a fourth dose of Pfizer or Moderna's mRNA vaccine for vulnerable people 18 and older.

Fourth shots for seniors could be possible in the US, too: On Jan 22, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was "entirely conceivable" a fourth shot would be needed.



"But before we make that decision about yet again another boost, we want to determine clearly what the durability of protection is of that regular boost, that third shot that we're talking about," he told ABC's This Week.

Who is eligible for a fourth vaccine shot right now in the US?



In October, the CDC approved a third primary shot of an mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer's or Moderna's, for individuals who are immunocompromised or have other specific health issues. The third shot should be delivered at least 28 days after the second.

Five months after that third primary shot, vulnerable people are eligible for their booster, or fourth shot.

Conditions that the CDC considers "moderately or severely immunocompromised" include:

Patients in active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers

Those with organ transplants who take medicine to suppress the immune system

Those who've received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

Moderate or severe immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Serious HIV infection

Patients taking medicine or drugs that may suppress their immune response

Immunocompromised people have reported seeking fourth shots but being turned away by some pharmacies. Kaiser Health News reported the CDC spoke with major pharmacy chains to ensure they are aware of the eligibility of some Americans to receive their fourth booster shot.



According to the CDC's recommendations, patients do not need to show proof that they are immunocompromised.

Will everyone be eligible for a fourth COVID vaccine dose eventually?

Scientists in Germany, the UK and other countries are considering fourth shots of a COVID-19 vaccine for the general public.In January, health ministers in European Union countries were told to prepare for fourth doses as soon as data indicates they are needed, according to Reuters.

This year, Israel started offering fourth booster shots to citizens 60 and older before expanding to all vulnerable adults, and Denmark authorized fourth doses for at-risk communities.

"With the data now coming for the omicron variant, it is very clear our vaccine for the omicron variant should be a three-dose vaccine," Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, which makes a vaccine in partnership with Pfizer, said in a statement.

If three doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are needed to protect against omicron, the timeline for a fourth shot could be pushed up to as early as March, Pfizer executives said.

"I think it is very likely that we will need a fourth booster, possibly already this spring, particularly if omicron continues to dominate," Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer's chief scientific officer, told CBS News.

What has Pfizer said about a fourth booster shot to protect against COVID-19?



"I think we will need the fourth dose," Pfizer chair Albert Bourla told CNBC in December. Bourla initially projected a waiting period of a full year after a third dose but, with omicron, "we may need it faster," he said.

"There are vaccines like polio [where] one dose is enough," Pfizer's Bourla said back in April. "And there are vaccines, like flu, that you need every year. The COVID-19 virus looks more like the influenza virus than the poliovirus."



Executives said the companies are experimenting with an omicron-specific version of Pfizer-BioNTech's current vaccine, Comirnaty, that could be ready by March, pending regulatory approval.



They're also looking at a multivariate vaccine that could protect against other strains, such the original alpha variant and more virulent delta strain.

What has Moderna said about a fourth shot?

Like Pfizer, Moderna said it's testing the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine, SpikeVax, against omicron. The company has offered little specifics but said a variant-specific shot could be available in early 2022.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge said we'll most likely need annual COVID boosters, much like we do with the flu, at least to protect against the highest risk of infection and serious illness. Moderna is working on omicron-specific boosters, Hoge told Reuters, but realistically they won't be on the market "before March and maybe more in the second quarter."



Its current booster is a 50-microgram dose, and while the company has also reported a 100-microgram dose of Spikevax has proven exponentially effective against omicron, it does not plan to seek approval from the FDA for the double-dose.

What has Johnson & Johnson said about a second booster shot?

A study of 69,000 health care workers released in December by the South African Medical Research Council found that, for those who already received the J&J vaccine, Ad26.COV.2, a booster given six to nine months later raised their odds against hospitalization from 63% to 85%.



The research was conducted between mid-November and mid-December 2021, when the omicron variant represented 98% of all confirmed COVID cases in South Africa, suggesting the vaccine offers strong protection against the highly contagious strain.

"This adds to our growing body of evidence which shows that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as omicron and delta," Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, a pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement.

