How do I get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? What to know about scheduling for kids and adults

With children ages 5 and older now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine shot that just a few weeks ago were easy to get may now require a bit more patience to schedule, both for those getting their first round of vaccine shots and for adults and children who now are eligible for a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster.

As of the second week in November, around 433 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US and 194 million of us are fully vaccinated -- 58.5% of the US population. More than 25 million people have received a booster shot.

And while all the vaccines are widely available, some might be in shorter supply than others, so here are some tips on how to schedule your shot, what to bring with you to your appointment and what else to expect when you show up for your jab.

Find a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy

Your first stop if you want to skip checking different sites for a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy is to visit the federal government's vaccine-finder site at vaccine.gov.

Major pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart Pharmacy, Rite Aid and Walgreens, are distributing COVID-19 vaccines, and each pharmacy has its own process for signing up or making an appointment.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy and some Target locations with CVS Pharmacies are distributing vaccines. The vaccines are by appointment only, and you can schedule them online.

Walmart Pharmacy

Walmart Pharmacy and some Sam's Club locations are offering vaccines by appointment. You will need to schedule the vaccine online through Walmart's vaccine scheduler.

Walgreens



Walgreens is offering vaccines at select locations. In order to find out about availability, you can check if your state is listed on the website and then create a Walgreens account to find appointments or sign up for updates on vaccines in your area.

Rite Aid

If you live in a state with a Rite Aid, you'll be able to get your vaccine there. Just make an appointment on its website and you're set.

Get a vaccine shot at your doctor's office or at a medical center

Adults can schedule a vaccine appointment with their doctor or at a medical center. For kids ages 5 to 11 who are now eligible, a pediatrician or children's hospital is a good starting place for getting the vaccine. Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is available for kids.

According to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, the federal government has enough vaccine for all 28 million children ages 5 through 11 and is now distributing the first doses of Pfizer's vaccines for children to pediatricians' and family doctors' offices, pharmacies, children's hospitals, community health centers, rural health clinics and other locations.

Note that kids can get a vaccine shot without insurance or an ID. See below for more information about what to bring with you for your appointment.

Do you need to show ID or proof of insurance to get the vaccine?

The answer is no. States across the country -- from Massachusetts and Connecticut to Minnesota and Oregon -- will vaccinate you without your needing to show proof of insurance or identification. You also do not need to show proof of citizenship to receive a shot. And the initial vaccine shots and booster are available free of charge.

However, it can be confusing. Different vaccination sites may have different guidelines and may ask you to bring an ID and your health insurance card with you. But you shouldn't need either one to receive a shot. And if one vaccination site does require ID or proof of insurance, keep looking. (If you do have insurance, it will be billed at no cost to you.)

Does a child need to show ID to get the vaccine?

As with adults, the answer is a child doesn't need to show ID or proof of insurance to receive the shot. But vaccination sites may ask you to bring a child's ID and proof of insurance when you schedule their appointment.

What qualifies as a kid's ID can be tricky. While adults may have a government ID, such as a driver's license, kids most likely won't have one. Instead, a site may accept a birth certificate, a student ID card, an insurance card or a report card that shows date of birth. Check with the vaccination site for what it will accept for kids.

Note that a parent or guardian may need to consent to the vaccine shot for children ages 5 to 17.

