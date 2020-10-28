Holy weight-loss, the Wyze Scale is an amazing deal at $25 shipped

Wyze

Friends, let us not be ruled by the bathroom scale. Must we define our self-worth by a number at our feet? Are we to let our days be ruined upon discovering we've gained a pound? Nay, I tell you. Nay! Cast your scales into the river and look upon them no more!

Wait a sec... scale deal! The Wyze Scale normally sells for $20, plus $9 for shipping -- or $29 shipped if you buy it from Amazon. For a limited time, however, you can get the . Sure, that's only a $4 savings, but when a product is this affordable to begin with, a discount is a discount.

Wyze is the company behind a growing catalog of crazy-inexpensive smart home products, including the $20 CNET-favorite Wyze Cam, $7 Wyze Bulb and .

Read more: The best smart scales for 2020

Like many of its smart ilk, the Wyze Scale pairs with your phone so you can track various metrics: weight, of course, but also things like body-fat percentage, muscle mass, metabolic age and half a dozen others. It even measures heart rate. All this happens courtesy of electrical signals sent through your feet. Thankfully, it has weight-only safety modes for pregnant women and people with pacemakers.

What impressed me most about the scale is the design: It's really pretty, looking like something that could easily cost $100, and it has heft. (You can't begrudge Wyze charging a shipping fee for this.) I also like that it supports up to eight users, though that means each person in your family needs a phone, the Wyze app and a Wyze account.

It can integrate with Apple Health and Google Fit now; Fitbit and Samsung Health support are in the works (and have been since the product launched in May, so it's anybody's guess when that will actually happen).

The only real downside I can see is the IPX3 waterproof rating, meaning you shouldn't step out of the shower and directly onto it. Anything more than a small splash could be trouble.

But for $25 out the door? When some smart scales sell for as much as $100 to $150? Heck, you'd be hard-pressed to find a "dumb" scale this cheap.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new pricing.

