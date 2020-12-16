Holiday 2020 mattress sales: Casper, Layla, Leesa, Nectar, Serta and more

Deal Savings Price





































Show more (16 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Already looking forward to 2021? It has to be better than the year we just went through. Why not start the new year with a new mattress and a better night's sleep?

Many of the biggest mattress brands, including Allswell, Birch, Casper, Helix and Nectar are having holiday sales. Whether you'd prefer a form-fitting memory foam mattress, a springy traditional mattress or a best-of-both-worlds hybrid option, there's a deal to match your sleep style.

Not sure what kind of mattress is best for you? Some of these retailers are beefing up their offers with 100-day return policies. That way, if it turns out you aren't getting as good of a night's sleep as you'd hoped, they'll come and take the mattress back and issue a full refund.

We've compiled the best mattress deals out there into our list below. Each of them can be purchased online (so you don't need to brave the brick-and-mortar crowds). As the holiday shopping season continues, we'll keep things up to date with the latest and greatest, as well as any new offers that come along.

If you need help making a decision, check out our articles on how to buy a mattress online, as well as our list of best air mattresses and best mattresses you can buy online.

Take 25% off your order and 15% off a mattress with code HOME4HOLIDAYS.

You can take 30% off any Amerisleep mattress and get two free pillows with code AS30.

Awara is offering $300 off any mattress and will plant 10 trees for every mattress it sells. No code is needed.

You can save 20% on a mattress and also get two free pillows and a sheet set. No code needed.

Birch's Cyber Monday sale is still going. You can take $200 off and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase with code CYBERSALE200.

Casper Casper is offering a 30% discount on bundles and 10% on everything else with code HOLIDAY.

You can save 25% site-wide and 30% on bundles. And you'll get two free pillows with any mattress purchase.

Save 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY2020.

You can save 30% sitewide and get two free pillows. Or you can get a free five-piece bundle -- two memory foam pillows, a sateen bed sheet set, a mattress protector and a mattress base -- with any mattress purchase. No codes needed.

Helix is offering $100 off any mattress with code CYBERSALE100 but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 with code CYBERSALE150 or save $200 if you spend at least $1,750 with code CYBERSALE200. With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

Idle Sleep is running two separate deals for the holidays. You can save 50% on its Foam mattress with or 25% on its Hybrid mattress. Both deals include two free pillows. No codes needed.

Layla is discounting any size of its Hybrid mattress by $200 and any size of its memory foam mattress by $150. With either mattress, it tosses in two free memory foam pillows, sheets and a protector.

You can save up to $350 on a Leesa mattress and get two free pillows. No code needed.

Nectar is currently offering $399 in accessories -- a mattress protector, a sheet set and a pair of pillows -- with every Nectar mattress order. No code needed.

Save 20% off any mattress with code LETITSNOW.

Spend $1,000 or more on a Saatva mattress and you can knock $200 off your order. No code needed.

You can save between $100 and $400 on the iComfort mattress. No code needed.

You can take 15% off your order with code WINTER. You can also apply that coupon to get a total of 40% off the already-25%-off discounted pillows and a total of 20% off the already-5%-off discounted Breeze mattress.

Tempur-Pedic is offering many deals for the holidays. You'll get $300 worth of accessories with a mattress set purchase and can save 20% on toppers and save 25% on pillows and bedding.

You'll get $25 off when you spend $150, $100 off when you spend $650, or $175 off when you spend $1,050.

You can save $300 on any Vaya mattress with code CM300.

You can save $150 on any Zoma mattress with code WIN150.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.