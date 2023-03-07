Hershey Debuts Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate Bars

Big news for vegans and vegan-curious consumers: You can soon try plant-based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's chocolate bars. Hershey Company launched two plant-based sweets on Tuesday with nationwide availability arriving this spring, citing a rise in popularity of plant-based alternatives.

The candy manufacturer introduced a Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt chocolate bar, alongside Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups. The chocolate bar will be available nationwide in April and the plant-based Reese's in March.

"Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers," said Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You at The Hershey Company, in a press release. "Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives."

