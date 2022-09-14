HelloFresh Meat Linked to E. coli Outbreak

If you received a HelloFresh meal kit with ground beef between July 2-21, throw out that meat. The ground beef, which comes in 10oz vacuum-sealed packaged, was consumed by six people who ended up hospitalized.

Experts are currently working on whether any other ground beef is contaminated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The contaminated packages are labeled "ground beef 85% lean/15% fat" and has "EST.46841" inside the USDA inspection mark and "EST#46841 L1 22 155" or "EST#46841 L5 22 155" on the side of the packaging.

E. COLI OUTBREAK: 7 people sick and 6 hospitalized. If you received HelloFresh meal kits with ground beef in July and froze any of the ground beef, check your freezer to see if you have this lot of ground beef. Do not eat it. https://t.co/jZwUpFXZHm pic.twitter.com/HMUTSvXF79 — CDC (@CDCgov) September 14, 2022

The CDC added you should throw out any frozen ground beef, and wash the surfaces and containers it touched. Symptoms of E. Coli poisoning include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. They usually start within three to four days after consuming the bacteria.

There have been seven illnesses recorded so far, though the CDC noted that "it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak."

HelloFresh didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read also: Cheeses Recalled Over Listeria: Check If You've Got This Brand in Your Fridge

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.