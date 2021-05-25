Half of all US adults are fully vaccinated

Morsa Images/Getty

As of May 25, 50% of Americans age 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Almost 62% of adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Twenty-five states, plus Washington, D.C., have also reached the 50% mark for fully vaccinated adults, CNN reported.

Being fully vaccinated in the US means you've received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

The milestone came on the same day Moderna announced its vaccine is effective in children over age 12, and expects to apply for emergency use approval from the FDA in June. Pfizer is approved and recommended for use in kids as young as 12 by the CDC.

