Grow an indoor herb garden starting at $70 (save 30%)

Here in Michigan, we enjoy (sorry, "enjoy") what feels like 10 months of winter -- meaning the window for growing things outdoors is pretty small. That's why I'm newly enamored of indoor gardens, which not only produce herbs and the like year-round, but also do so even if you're a plant-killer like me. In other words, they're pretty dummy-proof.

Want to start your own on the cheap? For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code cheapskategarden30. That 30%-off code can also be applied to , which normally runs $200.

It works like this: You fill the base with water (it can hold enough for nearly a month), then put your pods in and cover them with the included plastic domes. Once the plants sprout and grow high enough to touch the plastic, you pop the domes off. Then you just sit back and watch, adding water as needed. (There's no plant food required, as with some other indoor gardens.)

The SG3 has room for three plant pods (and comes with three basils to get you started), while the SG9 has -- you guessed it -- nine. (Three basils, three lettuces and three tomatoes are included.)

Click and Grow offers several dozen other pods: herbs, greens, flowers and even veggies like peas and peppers. Most are priced at $10 for a 3-pack and $24 for a 9-pack.

I've been using a Smart Garden 9 for the past few months, and I've harvested a significant amount of basil, cilantro and parsley. Having these fresh herbs on hand for cooking has been truly joyous. Tempted to try a veggie mix next.

One thing to note: The built-in lighting system runs on an automated timer that can't be adjusted. It's 16 hours on, 8 hours off. And it's bright, so you definitely won't want it in a bedroom or anyplace else darkness is valuable.

I think the SG3 in particular would make a great gift item, especially at this price.

Your thoughts?

