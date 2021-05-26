Google cuts a deal to collect patient data for health algorithm development

Angela Lang/CNET

Google has struck a deal with a national hospital chain to collect patients' data and develop health algorithms. As originally reported Wednesday by the The Wall Street Journal, the algorithms will be built using patient records shared by national hospital chain, HCA Healthcare. HCA Healthcare has about 2,000 hospitals in 21 states.

Wednesday releases from both Google and HCA Healthcare said the hospital chain currently uses information from 32 million annual patient encounters, and has already deployed 90,000 mobile devices that run its own health analysis software. Under the new deal, Google will use its Cloud Healthcare API, analytics, and AI arms -- along with its massive BigQuery database -- to build custom tools for the chain.

"The partnership with Google Cloud is expected to empower physicians, nurses and others with workflow tools, analysis and alerts on their mobile devices to help clinicians respond quickly to changes in a patient's condition. The partnership will also focus on impacting non-clinical support areas that may benefit from improved workflows through better use of data and insights, such as supply chain, human resources and physical plant operations, among others," HCA said in a Wednesday statement.

The deal wouldn't be the first time Google has collected patient data. In 2019, Google was called to the carpet by US lawmakers for quietly collecting health data on millions of Americans, reportedly without informing them. The data collection initiative was called Project Nightingale, and was part of a deal with Ascension, the nation's second largest healthcare system. Neither Ascension nor Google spoke publicly about the deal until The Wall Street Journal reported on it.

