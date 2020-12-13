Give the gift of muscle relief: Save $150 on the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro

Deal Savings Price



Theragun isn't the only brand selling percussive therapy massage guns, but with its collection of high-powered, versatile models, it rules the roost. Many of the competitors are underpowered, but Theragun genuinely helps with workout recovery by releasing muscle tension and accelerating warmup and cool-down periods -- all without forcing you to rely on any sort of medication. The only problem? Theragun, like Apple, knows it can charge a premium for its products, and so everything is generally overpriced. I can help with that today: from now though Dec. 19, you can save $100 on the Theragun Pro or $50 on the Theragun Elite.

David Carnoy/CNET Theragun's flagship product is the Theragun Pro and it is aimed at serious fitness enthusiasts and athletes. It's powerful (60 pounds of force, a reach of 16mm and speeds up to 2,400 repetitions per minute), quiet and features swappable batteries. It's $150 off right now.

Therabody The Theragun Elite isn't much of a step down from the beefier Theragun Pro. It also has Theragun's QuietForce technology, a range of speeds up to 2,400 repetitions per minute and Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile app. The battery isn't swappable, though -- but it's a fair but cheaper in exchange.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.