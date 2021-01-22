Get this stainless-steel hands-free soap dispenser for $14

Daily Steals

The other day a friend told me that her young daughter mistook one of those pump-style ketchup dispensers for hand sanitizer. That's what COVID has done to us. So be it; I'd rather kids learn the importance of cleaning their hands, and we can relearn about ketchup machines when the pandemic is over.

But I digress -- my real point was that soap dispensers are great, but touchless dispensers are better. After all, if your hands need cleaning, why would you want to touch your soap dispenser? In the last few months, inexpensive touchless soap dispensers have become commonplace, but I really like the looks of this stainless-steel model. While supplies last, you can get this with promo code CNETSDPS at checkout.

This is a pretty typical dispenser. Originally priced at $60, it's now selling for $20 at Daily Steals without the promo code. It has an infrared sensor to automatically dispense liquid soap, and it holds 8 ounces of the goop at once. It runs on four AAA batteries.

Whether or not you decide to get this model, remember to wash for a minimum of 30 seconds every time you come home or come into contact with anything like groceries, your car or zombies. You can't be too careful.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.