Get this 5-mode electric toothbrush with replaceable heads for just $16

If you're not using an electric toothbrush, you're brushing wrong. That's something my dentist told me years ago, and I've been a loyal sonic toothbrush user ever since. The vibrating head is more effective at removing plaque, and since most have a built-in two-minute timer, it's easier to brush for the recommended amount of time. On the downside, brand-name electric toothbrushes and their replacement heads can be pricey. Here's an inexpensive alternative: right now, you can get the when you click the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code FP9EDDTD at checkout. When both discounts stack, you get 45% off the regular price of $28.95.

I've been looking for an alterative to my Philips Sonicare for a while. It works fine, but the replacement brushes are ludicrously expensive. I've been using the Fairwill for a week or so, and I suspect that I've found my next toothbrush -- it checks virtually all the boxes I need in a toothbrush, at a much lower lifetime cost.

First, the brush: it's slightly shorter than my Sonicare and significantly lighter. The lighter weight makes it easier to brush. You wouldn't think it would make much difference, but it actually does. Functionally, the Fairwill works the same way as most electric toothbrushes. It'll run for two minutes with short pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change quadrants so you cover your whole mouth. It offers five brush modes (White, clean, sensitive, polish and massage) but I have never found much value in changing up the brush mode, so I stick with the default mode, white.

The rechargeable battery lasts for about a month of daily use. Priced this low, the Fairwill doesn't come with any sort of charging dock -- it includes a USB charging cable instead. This is admittedly an inconvenience. The cable plugs into the bottom, which I find awkward, and it's a proprietary connector, so don't lose the cable.

Oon the plus side, replacement brushes come in three varieties -- hard, soft and medium, and .

