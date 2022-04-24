Confused on Masks? Learn the Latest Rules for Planes, Buses, Trains and Ride Sharing

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The recent decision by a Florida judge to vacate the federal mask-mandate order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended mask requirements in the US on most public transit, including airplanes, buses and trains. The mandate was set to expire May 3.

While most airports, airlines, ride-hailing services and transit systems responded by making masks optional, other transportation hubs have decided to keep mask requirements. Some cities have also continued to enforce mask mandates for public transportation or specific services like ride-sharing.

After the judge's ruling, the Biden administration said the Transportation Security Administration would not continue to enforce the mask mandate. However, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it would appeal the ruling, following a CDC request.

The disparity between federal and local rules has already caused confusion for travelers. Read on to learn which airlines, airports, ride-hailing services and other public transit are no longer enforcing the mask mandate, as well as which ones are continuing to require masks. For more information, check out these eight COVID-19 mask myths debunked.

Now playing: Watch this: Judge Strikes Down Public Transit Mask Mandate, TurboTax...

How did one judge's decision end the mask mandate?

On April 18, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the federal mandate for masks on public transit exceeds the CDC's authority and "violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking." In her 59-page order, she stated that the CDC failed to explain its reasons for the mandate and didn't allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules.

Prior to the ruling, the CDC extended the mandate last week for an additional 15 days in response to an increase in COVID-19 BA.2 variant cases. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

Which airlines have ended mask requirements?

At this time, these airlines have decided to lift the mask mandate:

Alaska (the airline said travelers must continue to wear face masks on flights both to and from Canada)

American

Avelo

Breeze Airways

Delta

Frontier

Hawaiian

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit

Sun Country

United

Which of the biggest airports lifted mask requirements?

Some of the busiest US airports have dropped their mask requirements following the court ruling:

The city of Philadelphia instituted an indoors masks mandate last week but reversed course after two days. The Philadelphia International Airport no longer requires masks.

Which airports are keeping masking requirements?

Although all of the major airlines have made masks optional on flights, some large airports still require masks in terminals, baggage claim and check-in areas.

The disparity between airport and airline rules means that some passengers must wear masks before and after their flights but not during. The large airports currently requiring masks on site include:

James Martin/CNET

Which public transit systems require masks?

While many mass transit systems across the US said they will end masking requirements, others have decided to keep mandates in place. Check with your local public transit system for full guidance.

Some of the major transit systems that have dropped mask requirements include:

The transit systems that are keeping mask requirements in place include:

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority told CNET that the mask requirement on public transit will remain in effect for now.

Due to rising COVID-19 levels, Los Angeles County reinstituted mask requirements on Friday for all public transit like buses and transportation hubs like airports and train stations. The city of Long Beach, CA, followed suit a day later.

What about ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft?

Uber lifted its mask mandate for riders and drivers on April 19. "If you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip," it says on its site. Lyft has also dropped its mask mandate, and now says wearing masks is optional for everyone in the car.

Both Lyft and Uber are now also allowing passengers to sit in the front seat of the car.

Some city requirements supercede the corporate rules of Uber and Lyft. Los Angeles' recent order requires masks for passengers and drivers in ride-sharing services. The Department of For-Hire Vehicles in Washington, DC, has also decided to continue mask requirements for taxis and ride shares.

For more, here is who the CDC recommends should get a second COVID-19 vaccine booster, and what to know about mixing and matching vaccines.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.