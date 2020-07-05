Get muscle relief with this TaoTronics massage gun for $95

TaoTronics

It's clear that massage guns aren't a passing fad. There's real science behind percussive therapy, and studies show these gadgets are a great way to recovery from workouts and reduce muscle soreness. Prices can climb north of $500 on massage guns, though, as you can see in CNET's roundup of the best percussive massage gun for 2020. The antidote is a budget-priced model like the TaoTronics Massage Gun. Usually priced at $130, today you can get the when you check the coupon on the product page.

The price is right, which is what makes me interested in this model, but you'll need to temper your expectations. Don't expect the kind of percussive power you'd see in a Theragun, for example; with just a 24-watt motor, it simply doesn't have the power to kick you the way heavier-duty models can. Nonetheless, is has 10 adjustable speeds from 1400 to 3200 strokes per minute, which means that it may well be a great massager -- just not great for percussive therapy.

TaoTronics includes a half-dozen specialty massage heads and a travel case, so you can take it with you to the gym (after they re-open, of course). CNET hasn't reviewed TaoTronics' massage gun, but it has 4.9 stars with over 900 user ratings on Amazon. That's promising, but both FakeSpot and ReviewMeta agree that many of those reviews are questionable. So if you're looking for an affordable massage gun, TaoTronics might be able to scratch that itch, so to speak -- just keep in mind that it won't be able to penetrate enough to give your deep tissue relief.

