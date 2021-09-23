Get Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle plush matte lipstick for $7 (save $11)

Fenty Beauty

Anyone who is familiar with Rihanna is aware of her global makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. We all (myself included) know that the brand's prices can range from affordable to fairly expensive. I've always been a fan of Black-owned brands, and this one is a brand that I stand by for its quality and range of colors for everybody interested in makeup, no matter your skill. On Sephora you can get the . You can also find it on (and browse other Fenty products, too).

This lipstick glides on well, but for me it's a bit dry because of my dry skin type. So you'll want to take time, as you would with any makeup routine, to have a good skincare regimen. Having both of those will help makeup that's on the drier side work a bit better. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle lipstick comes in 16 different colors, including my favorite, Freckle Fiesta. The wonderful thing about the Mattemoiselle lipstick line is the pigment -- it's strikingly beautiful. And the colors can complement all skin tones. The only thing holding you back from wearing a certain shade from this brand is your imagination!

As with any sale, this only lasts as long as supplies last, and since this is a popular brand, your favorite shades might disappear. So check both Fenty Beauty and Sephora for more.

