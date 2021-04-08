Get an at-home COVID PCR test kit from DoorDash: Here's how to order one

Paul Biris/Getty Images

Even though over 130 million vaccines have been administered in the US, COVID-19 is far from over. There are still more than 30 million cases in the US, and over 500,000 people here have lost their lives to the virus. While public attention has shifted to Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, it's important to remember that people are still actively seeking COVID-19 tests.

DoorDash, the food delivery service, can now bring a COVID-19 home test to your door in addition to your dinner or groceries, which could make testing more accessible for many. Through a partnership with and , DoorDash customers can get two virus home collection kits on demand, according to a DoorDash blog post from March 22.

So, how do you get a test kit delivered through DoorDash? We'll tell you everything you need to know.

What to know about both COVID-19 test kits

Yes, there are actually two types of FDA-approved kits you can get delivered to your door through DoorDash -- one from Vault Health and one from Everlywell. Both kits contain polymerase chain reaction tests -- a molecular test that's considered one of the more accurate tests available.

Everlywell

Vault Health offers a saliva test kit for $119, while Everlywell offers a nasal swab kit for $109. Both companies promise to return test results within 24 to 48 hours. The kits may also qualify for reimbursement with health care insurance. Read on to find out how.

Vault Health's kit is a "remotely supervised video saliva sample collection with a Vault medical practitioner" that works for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. (Basically, you spit in a tube and mail it back.) The kit qualifies for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app or through Vault Health's website.

Everlywell's kit is a lower nasal swab and also works for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. The kit also qualifies for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app.

Both kits are currently available for delivery in 12 cities nationwide.

How to order a PCR COVID test on DoorDash

If you want to order a test for same-day delivery through DoorDash, here's how to do it. Just a note, I don't live in one of the launch cities, so I used Baltimore, Maryland as my location for this article.

You can also order a kit from Everlywell or Vault's websites directly, so you don't need to use DoorDash but it won't be a same-day delivery.

Download DoorDash on iOS or Android, and create an account (or, go through its website in a browser). Make sure your location is turned on. Choose the Convenience icon at the top of the screen. Choose the DashMart option. Type COVID in DashMart's search bar Choose the test you want, Everlywell or Vault Health, as well as the quantity. (Note: Some cities might not have both tests immediately in stock. For example, when I searched Baltimore, Everlywell was the only one available.) Click Add to Cart Click Check Out (if you haven't made an account, you'll be prompted to do so.) Angela Lang/CNET

Can I get a COVID-19 test delivered where I live?

If you order through Vault Health or Everlywell, where you live doesn't really matter. But if you're ordering on-demand through DoorDash, the tests are available in 12 DashMart locations -- DoorDash's virtual convenience store -- including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix with plans to expand in the coming months. You can get same-day delivery for Vault Health tests in 20 locations including Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego via the Vault Health website.

How do I know if my insurance will reimburse my at-home COVID test?

Vault Health and Everlywell are out-of-network with all health insurance plans and providers, according to their websites. This means they can't submit a claim for you or bill your insurance directly. However, both companies will provide a receipt that highlights the cost of your test, which you can then submit to your insurance company for reimbursement. The receipt should arrive immediately after you get your test results.

In addition, both Vault and Everlywell accept HSA and FSA funds to pay for your test.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.