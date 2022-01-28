Get active with 20% off active wear and wellness at Verishop

Verishop's active wear and wellness products aren't often on sale, but they are right now. During Verishop's Goal-Getter sale, you can get 20% off active wear and wellness products with the discount code BESTYOU22 if you spend a minimum of $50.
Because this sale ends Jan. 31 at 9:59 a.m. PT, you only have a couple of days to browse for what you want. So if you see something you like, act fast before it sells out. The vibe I get from Verishop's wellness category is that it takes an holistic approach to health. So you can expect to find useful items such as active wear, a humidifier and other products like tea. Plus you'll find the more pricey including a PEMF therapy mat that reduces inflammation.
Here's a selection of some of the most inexpensive items on sale right now, but check out Verishop now for everything on sale:
- Ancient clay body wash: $4
- Fila cardio speed rope: $10
- PYT Beauty so extra tinted lip balm: $14
- Rae Wellness multivitamin capsules: $15
- Adama ancient clay body scrub: $15
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.