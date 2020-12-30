Get a 60-day free trial of Peloton's fitness class streaming service

Peloton

Looking to exercise more in 2021? This is a good time to try out Peloton's exercise class streaming service because you can get a free 60-day trial starting now through Feb. 28. Peloton's standard free trial is 30 days.

Along with the extended trial, Peloton is also launching new exclusive remixes of three of Elvis Presley songs; Catchin' On Fast, Do the Vega and Clean Up Your Own Backyard. The new music, along with new remixes of other songs from top artists, will be available in the Peloton app, where you can take classes featuring those songs.

To redeem the 60-day free trial, visit www.onepeloton.com/app or download the Peloton app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. This promotion only applies to new members, and you will need to use a credit card to sign up for the trial, which will automatically switch to a paid membership (for $13 per month) unless you cancel.

This promotion does not apply to those who recently purchased a Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, Tread or Tread Plus, as those products require that you sign up for Peloton's $40-per-month digital service, which includes access to live and on-demand classes. Those customers get complimentary access to the Peloton service while they wait for their equipment to arrive.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.