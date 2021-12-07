Free DIY rapid COVID test kits at home: Here's how and when you'll get yours

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Millions of Americans with private health insurance will soon be able to get reimbursed when they buy a rapid COVID-19 test kit to use at home, President Joe Biden announced during a press briefing Dec. 2. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.

People who don't have health insurance will also be able to get free at-home COVID testing kits, and we'll share all the details below.

The upcoming policy is part of an effort to combat the two main coronavirus mutations of concern in the US: the dangerous delta variant that took hold of the country over the summer and the new omicron variant that's spreading throughout the US, and has already been found in at least 17 states, including California, Colorado and Maryland. (Here's how omicron is different from delta.)

We'll share what we know now, and will continue to update this story as we learn more details, including when the program starts and exactly how it will work. Also, here's the latest on Merck's COVID antiviral pill and how to choose a booster shot.

When will COVID-19 test kits be free?

Starting in January 2022, health insurers must cover the cost of at-home testing for their customers, Biden said. If you visit a pharmacy and buy a COVID-19 test kit, you can turn in proof of payment to your provider for reimbursement (this may not be immediate).

The process is similar to visiting an on-site testing facility and submitting your bill to your health insurance provider. In this case, you'd likely just submit a copy of your receipt.

At this time, it's unclear if some locations will ask for your health insurance card and submit the bill to your insurance provider for you, as some do when you take a test on-site. We'll update this story as we learn more.

Where can I get an at-home COVID-19 test?

At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available at pharmacies like , and . You can also , and the stores listed above. It's unclear at this time if you can still claim them on your insurance when you buy online. Each box typically comes with two tests, unless you buy in bulk.

What if I don't have health insurance?

For those who don't have health insurance, Biden says there will be "thousands of locations" available to pick up COVID-19 test kits. You'll be able to take the kit home to test in private, rather than get swabbed in a drive-thru clinic.

Biden said millions more test kits will be available for free at clinics, health centers and pharmacies.

