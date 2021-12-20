At-home COVID tests will be free in weeks. Here's what we know, and don't

Stephen Shankland/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

As Christmas approaches and the new omicron variant surges across the US, at-home COVID-19 testing is in high demand. And starting in early 2022, the over-the-counter kits will be available for free for everyone. Under a plan announced by President Biden, health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, which can cost more than $25 for a pack of two, starting January 15.

For those without insurance, or who rely on Medicaid or Medicare, the administration has also pledged to purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests this winter "to be distributed for free to Americans who want them," according to a White House briefing. A website will be set up where you can order kits delivered to your home free of charge, though it hasn't been launched yet.

The mass purchase is part of an effort to combat the two dominant coronavirus mutations: the delta variant that took hold over the summer, and the new faster-spreading omicron strain, which has been found in at least 45 states. (Here's how omicron is different from delta.)

Omicron's arrival as Christmas and New Year's travel ramps up has led to a run on test kits and raised costs for testing programs. In response, manufacturers have increased production and the FDA has been approving new tests at an unprecedented speed: ACON Laboratories says it will be able to produce more than 100 million Flowflex COVID-19 Home Test kits per month by the end of 2021, and more than 200 million by February.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more details, including when the program starts and exactly how it will work. Also, here's the latest on how to choose a booster shot and Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill, which the pharmaceutical company says can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus by up to 89%.

Read more: Clever COVID booster shot trick: Text this number for free rides, easy appointments

When will free COVID-19 home test kits be available?

The White House has said it will issue reimbursement guidelines by January 15.

"Typically when an administration issues guidance like this, the requirement is in effect the same day," Sabrina Corlette, a research professor with the Center on Health Insurance Reforms, told CNET. "It's considered the agency's interpretation of what it believes is an existing rule."

Most insurance companies already have a mechanism in place to receive requests for reimbursements, Corlette said. "The question is can they be amped up for the kind of volume we'll expect to see from drugstores," she added. "Right now there's not a real incentive for healthcare companies to help members get their money back. It might be on the administration to require them to make it easier or appear more prominent on their site."

The plan is not expected to be retroactive, but Corlette also advised consumers to hold onto proof of purchase for test kits bought during the holidays anyway. "I don't expect the [government] to make this retroactive, but it can't hurt to shove those receipts in a drawer somewhere, just in case."

Some states, including Vermont, have already mandated insurers to start paying for at-home kits. Others -- such as Washington, New Hampshire, Maryland and New Jersey -- have started distributing free test kits to residents. Earlier this month, Massachusetts announced plans to hand out 2.1 million tests across dozens of municipalities.

If you don't live in any of those states, check with your employer: Private companies have begun offering reimbursement options for at-home tests, as well.

Once the White House plan does take effect, anyone with insurance will be able to submit a receipt or other proof of payment for reimbursement after buying a test. The process is similar to visiting an on-site testing facility and submitting your bill to your provider.

It's still unclear if retailers will submit the bill to insurance providers themselves, as many do when you pick up a prescription. We'll update this story as we learn more.

Now playing: Watch this: What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how...

Where can I get an at-home COVID-19 test?

At-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available at pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. You can also buy them online at Amazon, and through the websites for the stores listed above. It's unclear at this time if you can still claim them on your insurance when you buy online. Each box typically comes with two tests, unless you buy in bulk.



Starting in January 2022, the White House will also make millions of free at-home test kits available via a special website. We'll update this feature when that URL becomes public.

What if I don't have health insurance?

For those without insurance, or who are on Medicaid or Medicare, the president said COVID-19 test kits will be available at "thousands of locations" nationwide.

In a Dec. 2 announcement, the Biden administration promised to distribute at least 50 million free kits to community health centers and other organizations. On December 21, the administration further pledged to purchase 500 million kits "to be distributed for free to Americans who want them."

What should I do if my at-home test shows I'm positive for COVID?

If you take an at-home kit and it says you've tested positive for COVID-19, it's recommended that you turn your results in to your health care provider and isolate for 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

For more information, here's the latest on the federal vaccine mandate and everything you need to know about the Moderna booster shot.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.