Flash sale: Save $45 on a Home Chef meal kit delivery subscription

Who actually wants to venture into a grocery store anymore? With the lack of social distancing, people taking off their face mask to sneeze (yes, I saw that happen) and the general crowds and lack of inventory, I'd rather just have my meal ingredients delivered to my door. That's the idea behind meal kit delivery services, and man, has their time ever come. Right now, Home Chef wants to make picking one a little easier. Now through Tuesday, May 26, .

That's $15 off on each of your first three boxes, which is like getting two free servings in each box (meals run about $8 per serving). With 38 weekly menu options and lots of customization, Home Chef stands out in a field crowded with meal kit delivery services. For example, with some recipes, you can double the protein without doubling the portions. Or you can specify antibiotic-free meat instead of the standard fare.

And the meals themselves are very enticing -- with options like Cotija and Jalapeño-Crusted Chicken with Cajun Zucchini and Corn or Salmon with Hazelnut Brown Butter Sauce and garlic asparagus orzo, I am genuinely getting hungry just writing about this.

For more details about Home Chef -- and eight other meal kit services -- check out The best meal kit delivery services of 2020. And see what Cheapskate Rick has to say about meal kit services in his roundup of 5 great meal-kit delivery deals you can get right now.

