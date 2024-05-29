What to Know About 75 Hard and 75 Soft, the Popular TikTok Fitness Challenge

TikTok tends to popularize so many wellness and fitness trends that sometimes it’s hard to keep up with all of them. The 75 Hard and 75 Soft Challenges are some popular trends making rounds by influencers and social media users. As someone who doesn’t indulge in wellness or fitness fads and much prefers to stick to her regular routine, I was interested in learning more about these two challenges and why they’ve gained so much attention. As you can imagine, the challenges are similar yet different in a few ways. But first I wanted to learn the backstory on how they came to be.

Here’s what I learned and what you need to know about the 75 Hard and 75 Soft challenges. Understanding the thought process behind them will also help you determine if either one is right for you.

Read more: Best Home Exercise Equipment

75 Hard challenge

The 75 Hard challenge was invented by Andy Frisella, the CEO of the supplement company 1st Phorm. He calls it a transformative mental toughness program instead of an actual fitness challenge. The plan involves two 45-minute daily workouts (one of which must be done outdoors), a strict diet of no alcohol or cheat meals, reading 10 pages of an educational or self-help book, drinking a gallon of water a day and taking progress photos daily. Sean Klein, a certified personal trainer and gym owner of CrossFit Essor says the 75 Hard Challenge is a rigorous program for 75 days that stems beyond fitness. “The point is to enhance mental toughness and resilience while improving physical fitness, and it's about developing consistency, discipline, and a strong work ethic,” he explains. Did we mention that if you fall off the 75 Hard rules, you have to start from the beginning? It’s a challenge that expects you to follow through for the whole 75 days, so if you miss out on reading the book portion or the workouts, you can’t pick up where you left off. Instead you have to start the challenge from scratch.

“If you thrive on structure and enjoy setting and meeting high standards for physical and mental fitness, the challenge can be highly rewarding,” explains Sergii Putsov, a certified personal trainer with a doctoral degree in Sports Science. However, it may not be the right fit for everyone. Klein warns that there are potential health risks, particularly for individuals who aren’t used to high-intensity exercises or have certain health conditions. “If you are new to physical fitness, the two 45-minute workout sessions back-to-back can be stressful so you need at least one or two days of recovery to avoid injury,” Putsov says. As a result, the intensity of this challenge can be a major shock to the body, therefore, it's important to listen to how it makes you feel. Other health risks include injury or overtraining, especially if you’re not used to working out twice a day. “Individuals with pre-existing health conditions or those new to regular exercise should consult with a health care provider before starting,” Klein recommends.

If you’ve received a clean bill of health, are active and love a challenge, the 75 Hard could be a unique way to try something new. Potential benefits include becoming fitter, mentally tougher and having more discipline with your habits. To make the most of it, Klein advises participants to approach the challenge with a balanced plan that aligns with their fitness level and goals, ensuring they don't push beyond their limits. He says, “It’s worth doing for individuals seeking a test of discipline and commitment, but it's not suitable for everyone due to its intensity.”

75 Soft challenge

On the other hand, the 75 Soft Challenge is a little less intense, which some people may prefer. The 75 Soft Challenge is a modified version of the 75 Hard Challenge and was created by fitness influencer, Stephen Gallagher. This challenge includes one 45-minute workout daily, 10,000 steps, a balanced diet, drinking 3 liters of water and reading 10 pages daily. “The 75 Soft challenge is more doable and realistic for the average person,” explains Klein, since it encourages healthy habits without the extreme requirements of the 75 Hard. This makes it more accessible and maintainable. However, there are some drawbacks to this challenge as well. Klein points out that drinking gallons of water a day may not be ideal. “Consuming 3 liters of water a day might not be necessary for everyone and could be excessive depending on individual health needs and activity levels,” he says. This can also pose an issue to people with certain health conditions, particularly kidney disorders. Putsov says that although the dietary requirements for the 75 Soft challenge are less restrictive, it can still be a problem for people with eating disorders. “The daily consistency required can add pressure and stress to your life, impacting your mental health,” he warns. Anyone looking to do these challenges should consult a doctor first.

Read more: Best Healthy Meal Delivery Services

Do you need to choose between the 75 Hard and 75 Soft?

Even though some people thrive off a good fitness challenge, you don’t necessarily have to do the 75 Hard of 75 Soft if it isn’t something you’re interested in. In fact, neither one of these challenges is backed by scientific evidence. Both of these options still have extremes that may be risky to your health. Particularly the two-a-day workouts from 75 Hard, which may not be sustainable for most people and increases your chances of injury. While the 75 soft requires drinking an excessive amount of water, which can put you at risk of water poisoning. Klein says he is more in favor of a balanced lifestyle approach that includes regular physical activity, sensible nutrition, adequate rest and tailored to the individual’s needs and goals. “This approach promotes long-term health benefits and sustainability without the risk of burnout or injury,” he explains. Putsov says there are some things to be wary of with these challenges. “Anyone interested in undertaking the 75 hard or soft challenge should assess their current fitness levels and health status to determine if the challenge is ideal for them,” he says. If you fit the profile of someone who is physically fit enough and understands the grit it takes to commit to these challenges, he advises you should take a few steps ahead of time. “Develop a solid plan for integrating the exercise, diet, hydration, and reading requirements into your daily routine,” Putsov says.

Takeaway

As with any fitness challenge you see circulating on social media, it’s important to approach it with caution. If it seems extreme or too good to be true, chances are it’s not going to be good for the long term. If you have health risks or concerns, it’s also important to think twice before taking on a challenge because there’s a chance it can make you feel worse. There are many ways to have a healthy approach to fitness and your overall lifestyle without settling for extreme methods. Even with goal-setting you want to do it in a sustainable manner that will keep you motivated and consistent. After all, you want to be able to develop good habits that last you for a lifetime and not just for a short period.