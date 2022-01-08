Track your gains and losses with the Fitbit Aria Air smart scale and save 20%

Fitbit/Screenshot by CNET

Ditch your old bathroom scale and upgrade to this Bluetooth enabled smart scale so you can get a better picture of your overall health. The Aria Air smart scale syncs with your phone and will help you keep track of your progress - as well as multiple other users, so anyone with fitness goals in your household can use it. Save 20% and at Amazon.

You'll need to download the Fitbit app, but once you connect your phone to the scale it will automatically sync your stats to the Fitbit app to track trends and display your progress over time. It measures both your weight and BMI, and if you have a Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker you'll get even more insight and trends to help you become a healthier you.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.