This massage gun just dropped to $25 for the first time (save $25)

Feeling a little stressed right now? You and the rest of the world. Time to dive into meditation, yoga, family board games and other stress relievers -- and maybe a massage gun as well? Here's one of the best deals I've seen: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Futin has the when you apply promo code A8CZLHMM at checkout. Regular price: $50. That code works with the black model only.

Theragun is probably the best-known brand when it comes to these percussive muscle-punchers, though this Aerlang model more closely resembles the gun-shaped Hyperice Hypervolt line. And it's one of countless knockoffs you'll see floating around Amazon with similarly weird brand names.

This one offers 20 speeds, six interchangeable heads and a carrying case -- all impressive specs considering the price. The rechargeable battery is good for up to six hours of operation, according to Aerlang.

The massager overwhelmingly positive user reviews: 4.7 stars from over 1,800 buyers. I haven't tried this one myself, but it closely resembles several of the models in my recent roundup of budget-minded Theragun alternatives. Which is to say: It's probably a bit on the heavy and noisy side, but a solid product overall.

Make no mistake, these are total commodity items now. Deals like these are increasingly common (and I've seen several mini-massagers dip below $30 as well), so if you miss this one, fear not: There's another just around the corner.

