These Leggings Are My Go-To Gift for Fitness Fanatics

As CNET's fitness writer, I've tried workout gear from Lululemon, Nike, Athleta, Under Armour and beyond. When I first tried on a pair of Old Navy's high-waisted PowerSoft side-pocket leggings, I thought I'd found the holy grail of leggings. If you have a friend or family member who needs new workout gear this holiday season, but you don't have the budget to splurge on brand-name stuff, then look no further than these leggings. Trust me, you'll want to pick up a pair for yourself too.

Why it's a great gift: Old Navy's PowerSoft leggings are inexpensive, flattering, comfortable, sweat-wicking and, most importantly, they have pockets. They're available in various colors and patterns, which is a nice option to have when you don't want yet another pair of black leggings. I also like Old Navy's inclusive sizing and length options since, as we all know, everyone comes in different shapes and sizes. You can pick from a regular, tall or petite length to best suit your needs and sizes go from XS to 4X.

When friends and family ask me for recommendations on workout clothing, these are the leggings I always recommend. I've used them during Peloton rides, strength training, home workouts, going for walks, runs and even half-marathon training. A bonus is that they hold up well in the wash, so you don't have to worry about their longevity.

I also own its sister tight, the and they're another solid pick. If you don't want pockets, you can opt for the . Still not convinced that these leggings belong in someone's holiday stocking this year? Let the thousands of five-star customer ratings tell you otherwise.

What you'll pay: If you're familiar with Old Navy, then you know they always have sales, so you're never paying full price. Normally these tights retail for $40, but during sales you can get them for way cheaper. Case in point, during one of their promos, I bought these tights for under $10.

