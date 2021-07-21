Theragun massage guns are on sale for up to $60 off

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Therabody rarely runs sales on its Theragun massage guns so it's worth checking out any sale it has even it's only a . That's what the company is offering on its Theragun Pro, Prime and Elite models after one of its brand ambassadors, golfer Collin Morikawa, won the British Open last Sunday. Since Theragun massage guns tend to be pretty pricey, especially the high-end models, that 10% discount ends up turning into some fairly meaningful savings. The sale is on through July 24.

Here's a look at the deals:

(save $60): This professional-grade model, which includes an extra swappable battery, is $539 or $60 of its list price of $599.

(save $40) Has many of the features and much of the Pro but costs $200 less -- this model is $360 or $40 off its list price of $399.

(save $30): This entry-level full-size model still packs lots of punch but doesn't have quite the feature set and power of its step-up siblings -- it's $269 or $30 off its list price of $299.

Alas, the , one of my personal favorite massage guns, isn't on sale. You'll probably have to wait for the holidays to see that model discounted to $180 ($20 off its list price of $200) like it was last year.

Read more: Best massage guns of 2021

Now playing: Watch this: Best massage guns of 2021

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.