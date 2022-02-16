Therabody

Pneumatic compression therapy boots are a recovery tool that many professional athletes like to use after a tough workout. Although the space-age-looking compression boots were once an item only athletic elites had access to, companies like Therabody have made the tech accessible to fitness enthusiasts who want to experience the same luxury at home or in the gym.

On Wednesday, Therabody announced the launch of three new compression therapy products: RecoveryAir JetBoots ($899), RecoveryAir Prime ($699), and RecoveryAir Pro ($1,299).

As CNET contributor Amanda Capritto explained, pneumatic compression therapy helps increase blood flow to specific parts of the body, which encourages your body to deliver more oxygen and nutrients to those areas. As a result, they can speed up recovery, relieve pain and improve athletic performance.

Although Therabody already sells the RecoveryAir and RecoveryAir Pro, the new second-generation models include a sleek redesign and a better user experience. The newest addition to the collection is the RecoveryAir JetBoots, which is a step up from the original RecoveryAir -- it's wireless and portable, making it convenient to take with you while on the go. Unlike the original (which has an external pump and tubes), integrated motors are included in the design to allow it to run wirelessly. According to Therabody, the "FastFlush technology" feature completes a full compression cycle in as little as 60 seconds, making it two to three times faster than its competitors.

If you want to take your compression experience up a notch, the RecoveryAir Pro is your best bet. This is the most customizable option out of the three; it lets you tailor your program and also offers four preset inflation cycle programs. It also lets you share your custom program with other RecoveryAir Pro owners.

Adding a wireless option to Therabody's collection of RecoveryAir products is a game-changer. It's ideal for travelers who need relief after a long flight or traveling fitness enthusiasts looking to recover after a long workout. Even parents who are always on their feet chasing after their toddlers could benefit from using Therabody's RecoveryAir JetBoots.

And if you're ready to try compression therapy but don't want to commit to the price point of the newest collection, the is still a solid choice and currently on sale for $499. With the new launch, there's even a chance the former models may be further discounted, so it's helpful to check back for a price drop from time to time.

Learn more about compression therapy's science and benefits in CNET's breakdown of NormaTec, another compression boot brand.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.