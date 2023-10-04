Therabody Rolls Out 3 New Theragun Massage Guns, Including New $149 Model

Therabody's Theragun family is expanding again. The company added three new models to its popular massage gun line Wednesday: a new $149 entry-level model called the Theragun Relief; the midrange Theragun Sense ($299), with a built-in heart-rate sensor for breath work; and the high-end Theragun Pro Plus ($599), which is loaded with features and Therabody's deepest percussive therapy.

Here's a quick look at all three models, which we got a chance to try at a preview event in New York. All three have integrated rechargeable batteries and feature USB-C charging. They currently don't replace any of the earlier Theragun models in the Theragun line, which remain on sale and include the Theragun Mini 2nd Generation ($199), Theragun Prime ($299), Theragun Elite ($399) and Theragun Pro ($599).

Theragun Relief, $149

The Thergun Relief, pictured above, is targeted at folks who may be looking at all the cheaper massage guns that have flooded Amazon and didn't think they could afford one from a leading massage gun-maker like Theragun. While the Relief has the same triangular design as other Theraguns -- Therabody has a patent on that triangular design -- it's lighter than more premium Theraguns and features a single button for operation. It still offers fairly strong percussion, but in a stripped-down package that's easy to use. It comes with three attachments: the standard ball, thumb and dampener.

The Theragun Sense has a built-in heart rate sensor for breath work exercises. David Carnoy/CNET

Theragun Sense, $299

Therabody says the Theragun Sense is "designed to relax both mind and body," combining percussive massage therapy with calming breath work via a companion app that you link to via Bluetooth. When doing the breathing exercises, you hold the Sense up to your chest in both hands and close your eyes. There's a built-in heart-rate sensor that you grip with your finger, as well as haptic feedback that helps guide you through the exercises.

The Theragun Sense isn't as powerful as the step-up Theragun Pro Plus, nor does it have all its bells and whistles, but it's certainly powerful enough for most people. It comes with four attachments: the dampener, standard ball, thumb and micro-point.

The Theragun Pro Plus is Therabody's most powerful massage gun and it's loaded with features. David Carnoy/CNET

Theragun Pro Plus, $599

The Theragun Plus is Therabody's new flagship massage gun and has the breath work features of the Theragun Sense, plus more powerful percussive therapy (16mm amplitude), near infrared light therapy, vibration therapy, along with heat and cold therapy. (The cold therapy attachment is sold separately for $89 but isn't yet available.) This is the massage gun that pro athletes use.

We'll have more in-depth looks at the new Theragun massage guns in the coming weeks and we'll hopefully see some discounts on them during the holiday buying season, particularly around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

