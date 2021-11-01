The ProForm 750R Rower is down to just $574

ProForm

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The ProForm 750R was voted one of CNET's best rowing machines of 2021 because of its ability to shrink from 7 feet long to about 3 feet, making your home gym space feel a little less obstructive and clearing the way for more activity. Right now, it's on sale at Amazon for $574 and Best Buy for $600 during one of many early Black Friday deals. On ProForm's website, the 750R's full nonsale price is listed at $999.

Using a rowing machine is a great way to work out without the added strain that running and other aerobic exercises may put on your joints. What's more, rowing machines can give your upper body and core a focused workout.

The ProForm 750R is a more affordable rower to begin with, and the Black Friday sales make it especially enticing. While the ProForm may not be as fancy as some other rowing machines out there (it doesn't come with its own video display, for example), it can connect to iFit and give you a full-body workout from the comfort of your home.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.