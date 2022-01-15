Getty Images

Think you've seen and done it all when it comes to fitness? No matter how long you've been working out, there's always room to improve and challenge yourself. Any trainer will tell you that even the fittest people out there can't do every move, so why not consider adding one of the moves below to your fitness repertoire for a challenge?

The exercises below were selected by fitness trainers based on how challenging they are to learn and master. Remember to be realistic about your fitness level and start slow with these moves, even if you think you won't need to. Like running a marathon or lifting weights, you can't expect to master challenging endeavors in your first few tries.

Keep reading below to learn how to master three of the hardest workout moves, according to trainers.

Plyo box jumps into burpees

Mastering this exercise will pay off big time when it comes to making the most of your time when working out. "It's a full-body exercise that elevates your heart rate, maximizes your caloric expenditure and targets multiple muscles at once," Brooke Taylor, certified trainer and founder of Taylored Fitness says.

Why it's so challenging

"This exercise requires muscular endurance, strength, coordination and stamina to complete multiple reps. It is a full-body movement, involves level changes, fast twitch muscle fibers and speed. You can also continue to challenge yourself by increasing the height of the box," Taylor says.

How to master it

Start standing with your legs hip distance apart facing the plyo box. As you exhale, soften your knees, propel yourself forward landing on the box Shoot off and land softly onto the ground then place your hands down on the ground, shoot your legs back out into a long position. Lower your chest down, perform a push-up, then jump the legs back in to propel yourself forward again on the box.

Plyo box jump to burpee tips

This move is called a compound movement, which means you can break it down into multiple moves and learn them step by step. So you can start with learning how to do a full-body push-up, then learn how to do a proper burpee and finally learn how to safely navigate box jumps. If you've never done box jumps before, you should start with low height boxes to avoid injury.

"I would start with step-ups to get used to the height of the box, start at a lower height and then progress. Slowly piece them together to make it the full movement," Taylor says.

Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a classic example of workout moves that are intimidating to try because they require a lot of strength and practice. You may think you can't master them unless you lift heavy weights or do CrossFit, but the truth is anyone can learn how to do them with patience and the right approach.

Why it's so challenging

"These are one of the hardest exercises to master for a lot of people because it challenges you to lift your entire body weight. When executed with proper form it works your lats, shoulders, biceps and core and it improves your muscular endurance and strength," Taylor says.

How to master it

Start with your hands on the bar approximately shoulder width apart with your palms facing forward. With arms extended above you, stick your chest out and curve your back slightly. That is your starting position. Pull yourself up toward the bar using your back until the bar is at chest level, while breathing out. Slowly lower yourself to the starting position while breathing in. That is one rep.

Pull-up tips

"Start with assisted pull-ups and work your way down by using less and less resistance," Taylor says. "You can also use a band to assist you."

"If you don't have access to an assisted pull-up machine, you can purchase exercise bands," trainer Heather Marr told CNET. "The band is attached to the bar overhead to offset some of your weight. You will place your knee or foot in the bottom of the band and perform your repetitions. Bands may be purchased in varying strengths to provide the assistance you need."

Taylor says to try simply grabbing and hanging from the pull-up bar for 10-30 seconds to start to build up your strength, and you can increase that over time as you practice.

Side plank with clamshell

Combination moves often top the "hardest moves" category because they're just really hard to get right. This one is a prime example since it takes a simple yet challenging move, the side plank, and advances it with an added clamshell.

Why it's so hard

Your obliques are seriously challenged in this move, which is why it's hard for a lot of people to master, according to Kevin Mejia, lead trainer at Dogpound Gym. "The obliques are an important muscle group that often go untrained," he says. The move also requires you to be able to fire the glutes and engage the hips while simultaneously holding the side plank.

"It's an advanced move but super attainable, people can easily progress into this move," Mejia says. Start by working on holding a side plank, even if you have to start with your forearm down at first and work up to the full side plank. Once you feel comfortable with the full side plank, add the clam shell move.

How to master it

Start off in a side plank position with your elbow or hand directly underneath the shoulder and knees making contact with the ground at 90 degrees. Lower the hips making contact with the ground and then lift back up while also "clamshelling" the top leg. Lower the hips again then lift the hips and clamshell top leg for repeated reps. Focus on strong shoulder position and really lift the top leg and squeeze the glutes.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.