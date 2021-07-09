Save $55 on a TaoTronics massage gun, down to $65 right now

TaoTronics

Other than pestering someone you know for constant rubdowns, a massage gun is the quickest, most budget-friendly way to loosen up tight, sore muscles after a long hike, workout class or other athletic feat (and I include sitting at a desk for many hours in that). Right now, you can bag a highly rated . That's $55 off the asking price, but the deal is only around today -- or until supplies run out.

This TaoTronics muscle gun features a notable 10 speeds (most offer fewer than that) and six massage head attachments designed to target specific muscles including your neck, shoulders, thighs and feet. It'll run for a full 10 hours when fully charged, weighs just two pounds and comes with a travel case.

Read more: Theragun alternatives: Best budget massage guns for 2021

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.