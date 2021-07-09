Teletubbies vaccine memes Virgin Galactic's big space launch Tokyo Olympics under state of emergency Aliens poll Black Widow review Child tax credit FAQ
Save $55 on a TaoTronics massage gun, down to $65 right now

The 10-speed muscle massager has six head attachments to thump every nook and cranny.

taotronics.png
TaoTronics

Other than pestering someone you know for constant rubdowns, a massage gun is the quickest, most budget-friendly way to loosen up tight, sore muscles after a long hike, workout class or other athletic feat (and I include sitting at a desk for many hours in that). Right now, you can bag a highly rated TaoTronics muscle gun for $65 on Woot. That's $55 off the asking price, but the deal is only around today -- or until supplies run out. 

This TaoTronics muscle gun features a notable 10 speeds (most offer fewer than that) and six massage head attachments designed to target specific muscles including your neck, shoulders, thighs and feet. It'll run for a full 10 hours when fully charged, weighs just two pounds and comes with a travel case.

