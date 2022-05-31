Sun, Surf and Savings: Get 20% Off Retrospec Paddleboards Today Only

There's a good reason paddleboards are so popular: Not only are they a fun way to explore, whether you're on the road or sticking close to home, but they're also a great workout for your upper body. If you've been wondering what all the fuss is about, now's to grab one for yourself. Today only, Amazon is offering 20% off Retrospec inflatable paddleboards, with some discounted by as much as $86. These deals expire at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

There are a few different paddleboard styles you'll find discounted at this sale. If you're looking for a basic board that's good for general-purpose use, the is your best bet at $280, $70 off the usual price. It can hold up to 275 pounds, deflates and rolls up for easy transportation and comes with everything you need to get started, including an air pump, paddle, carrying case and more.

If you're expecting to encounter some rough waters, you can opt for the . The extra layer provides additional protection against rocks and debris, and you can pick it up for $344, which is $86 off the usual price. Or, if saving on space is your number one priority, you can save $60 on the . It's only 8 feet long, and weighs just 14 pounds, making it a good choice for camping and backpacking. You can grab it for just $240 today.

