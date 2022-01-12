Stay active while sitting down using one of these discounted under-desk ellipticals

Cubii

Getting back to the office doesn't mean giving up your fitness goals. With this under-desk elliptical, you can work out while you work. This quiet, compact elliptical connects to your phone via Bluetooth, helping you track your fitness progress. Whether you want to get a little more motion in your mornings or you want to burn calories while burning the midnight oil, this compact and portable machine can help. You can , down to $279 during Amazon's one-day sale.

This compact elliptical is designed to help you exercise while seated, so you can stay active and boost leg circulation at work or while watching TV. It has eight modes of resistance, so you can adjust it to your comfort and increase as you meet your goals. This machine is said to be quiet and low-impact, earning 4.5 stars from over 3,500 buyers on Amazon. And it has an app that can offer on-demand workouts and help you track your exercise by syncing with Fitbit and Apple Health. If you have a sedentary job, this could be a great way to keep your body moving.

