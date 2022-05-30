Start Your Sumer Fitness Routine Right With Up to $200 Off Garmin Fitness Trackers

There's a wide range of fitness trackers out there, including some "luxury" options that fall pretty close to full-blown smart watch territory. But if you're after a truly rugged fitness tracker that's all about function rather than form, then Garmin is the brand to beat. And right now, you can pick up one of these practical and advanced fitness tracker for up to $200 off at Amazon. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so you may want to think about getting your order sooner rather than later, as there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available.

Whether you're new to fitness and just want something to help you track your progress, or you're a serious athlete who needs some help shaving a few seconds off your mile time, you'll find a tracker for your needs at this sale. The is an entry-level fitness tracker, and monitors the basics like your heart rate, distance and pace. You can pick it up today for $170, which is $30 off the usual price. On the other end of the spectrum is the , one of the company's most advanced fitness trackers. It features tons of cutting-edge tracking capabilities and metrics, including your sleep patterns, training readiness and overall energy level to help you optimize your fitness routine. You can pick up just the , or the , both of which are $200 off the usual price. And if cycling is your exercise of choice, you can also save $50 on the . It has a built-in GPS, pace and training guidance and much more, and you can pick one up for $446 right now.

