Save Up to 40% Off All New Markdowns at Nike Today

Ready to give your athleisure wear a shake-up? Check out this new deal at Nike for up to new markdowns for women, men and kids today. Think of this deal as semipermanent -- it's a deal that appears on the site regularly, but new clothes are occasionally added.

Because it's Nike, you know what kind of quality you'll get. This deal gives you plenty of options with different styles, colors and prices. Considering how expensive Nike is without a discount, if you're going to buy anything from the company any time soon, you might as well get it for less now.

Check out the some of the new accessories and shoes you can get during this deal below, but for the full sale, including apparel, head over to Nike.

: $77 (save 14%)

: $57 (save 24%)

: $52 (save 30%)

: $71 (save 29%)

: $81 (save 10%)

: $34 (save 24%)

: $120 (save 20%)

Read more: Best Workout Subscription Apps for 2022: Apple Fitness Plus, Peloton, Daily Burn and More

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.