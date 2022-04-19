Schwinn's IC3 Exercise Bike is 50% Off Right Now, Grab One for $400

Schwinn Fitness

If you're looking for a budget-friendly equipment to outfit your home gym, the Schwinn IC3 is a solid option for a high-energy, low-impact workout. Features include a 40-pound flywheel with variable resistance, dual SPD pedals with toe cages or SPD clips, a water bottle holder with integrated multi-media device rack and more. Right now Amazon is offering a , bringing the price to just $400.

The IC3 also features an LCD console that tracks metrics like heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs. It just takes two AA batteries. This bike also has a fully adjustable and ventilated race-style seat and adjustable handlebars that provide several grip positions so that you can customize your ride for a comfortable fit.

The Schwinn IC4 is a newer version of this bike and was chosen as one of CNET's best exercise bikes for 2022. It does come with additional high-tech features, but you'll have to pay more for the upgraded IC4 model. The IC3 is functional if you don't need the latest tech integrations. Keep in mind, though, that this previous-gen exercise bike uses traditional friction pads and those friction pads will need to be replaced as part of routine maintenance. Even so, the IC3 offers all the basics and is both functional and affordable for the average user.

