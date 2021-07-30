Save $700 on a NordicTrack rowing machine today

NordicTrack

There's a lot to love about a good rowing machine. The workout you get across your whole upper body feels great, and if you can get a good rowing machine in front of a TV you can binge your favorite Netflix shows while you work out. The only thing most people don't love about a good rowing machine is the price, but today the folks at NordicTrack are dropping a the cost of a fairly popular model down to $600 and that changes things.

NordicTracks RW200 is a great mechanical rowing machine. It's designed to give the right kind of resistance so it actually feels like you're rowing, while offering wheels and adjustable arms to make tucking it away much easier. This particular model supports rowers up to 250lbs, and the gliding seat stretches far enough back that anyone under 6.2 feet tall can comfortably use it. And with 24 resistance levels onboard, it'll keep you busy for quite a while.

