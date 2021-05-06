Save $450 on Peloton-alternative Myx Plus exercise bike

Myx Fitness

There's no question that Peloton offers a compelling at-home exercise experience, with its robust bike and live classes playing on a large display. But a starting price of $1,895 (plus $40 per month) is a lot to ask. Relative newcomer Myx Fitness has an alternative: a bike with a massive 21.5-inch display that makes the whole thing feel like an homage to, if not a carbon copy of, a Peloton bike. The Myx Plus bundle includes the bike and adds a mat, foam roller, resistance band and six-piece weight set for $1,499. And, if you're interested, you can do even better. Right now the Myx Plus is $200 off and includes free shipping and assembly (Myx says that's worth $250). You can get the along with the extras when you apply the Mother's Day-themed promo code MOTHERSDAY21 at checkout. This deal is good now through May 9.

The Myx comes complete with reversible pedals (toe cages on one side, shoe clips on the other), adjustable seat and handlebars and a 21.5-inch touchscreen that you can tilt and rotate -- so you can use it off-bike as well.

The biggest difference between Myx and Peloton aside from price (the bike is half the cost of a Peloton and the monthly class subscription is $29 rather than $40) is that classes are broadcast on demand rather than live. In CNET's recent roundup of the best Peloton alternatives, Rick Broida actually preferred the on-demand style of classes to a live session, but you may feel differently.

Now playing: Watch this: Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother

Originally published last year. Updated with the latest deal.

