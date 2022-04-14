Save $400 Off a Bowflex VeloCore Bike 22 for Your Home Gym -- Today Only

Bowflex

Indoor exercise bikes allow you to reap the benefits of a traditional bike ride without the drawbacks of riding outside, such as inclement weather, dangerous roads or time constraints. The Bowflex VeloCore takes it a step further by allowing you to work your entire boy while also engaging your core. Daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment and more are all available through a 22-inch console. You can , bring the total cost down to $1,800. That's only $100 more than the price of the 16-inch model.

The VeloCore was our overall favorite exercise bike for 2022, and for good reason. It is packed with features, including Lean mode, which allows the bike chassis to swing left and right for a more realistic ride that works your core as you pedal. It also features 100 resistance levels, enabling you to customize your workouts. Both regular and clip-ins shoes are supported by the pedals. And unlike a lot of other indoor exercise bikes, you can use can also sign into streaming services like Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus. You will have to have a JRNY membership to access many of the features of this bike, but your first year is included for free. After that it'll cost you $149 annually.

