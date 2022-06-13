Save $370 on a Hydrow Rower Bundle

Take advantage of and get the dad bod of your dreams. Stationary rowing is a popular at-home workout that combines strength training and cardio to give you a complete workout. Rowing engages 86% of your muscles, which is twice as much as running or cycling can, but it has a lower impact on your body. features $370 in savings, including a discount on the Hydrow Rower, free one-to-one personal coaching, machine mat, mat workout kit and free standard shipping.

The Hydrow Rower has an aluminum and steel frame with a flat anthracite polymer body, making it tough enough to handle any intense workout. It has a high-quality polyester webbing to allow for smooth strokes and quiet rowing. The machine features a 22-inch HD screen that pairs easily with Bluetooth headphones and speakers. It can also sync to Strava, to measure your heartbeat and track your progress.

Hydrow's All Access Membership is $38 a month and with that you get access to over 3,000 on-demand workouts including yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning. Hydrow also has daily live classes that are available through the Hydrow Rower or the Hydrow App. The All Access Membership allows you to set up unlimited profiles, so even Grandpa can join in on the fun. Get one before they're gone.

