Save 30% on Ziva Kettlebells and Tribells With This Early Father’s Day Offer

Father's Day is just around the corner, so if you haven't found that perfect gift yet, it's time to get shopping. If your pops is a fitness buff, or at least claims to be, you can't go wrong with some new home exercise gear.

Right now at Horizon Fitness, you can snag a new Ziva kettlebell or pair of tribells for 30% off when you use the promo code FITDAD at checkout. This offer is available from now until June 19.

Kettlebells and tribells, which are essentially dumbbells with three points, are some of the best pieces of gear to add to any home gym. That's because they're versatile and offer lots of different workout possibilities without taking up too much space. The , which are made from solid cast steel, range from 20 pounds to 50 pounds, and start at just $42 with the discount. The , which have an ergonomic grip and a unique three-point design that prevents them from rolling away, are sold in pairs ranging from 4 pounds to 20 pounds, and start at $21 with the discount. Both pieces of gear have a durable rubber coating to help protect both the weights and your floors.

