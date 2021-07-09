Save $100 on a pair of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable Dumbbells today

Bowflex

When it comes to home gym setups, adjustable weight kits are the gold standard. Being able to quickly switch to the ideal weight for your needs without constantly removing and replacing bulky platters or owning a ton of dumbbells at fixed weights is often expensive and occupies too much space. Bowflex has led the industry with its SelectTech adjustable weight sets for some time now, and with good reason. They're sturdy, high quality, and just plain look nice. You'll also frequently find a heft price tag attached, but today that price has been lowered by $50 per dumbbell, which is kind of amazing.

SelectTech 552 dumbbells let you adjust between 10lbs and 90lbs in 5lb increments, allowing you to get exactly the weight you want and build up as you get stronger. The safely platter underneath keeps both your floor and the weights you aren't using safe, but the black and red color designs are the only option. If you pick up two of these, you'll have everything you need to build muscle at home for a long time.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.