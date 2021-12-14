REI holiday deals: Save up to 30% on outerwear and equipment this week

Deal Savings Price



Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holidays are nearly here, but retailers are still serving red hot savings, and there's still time to get your orders in and delivered before Christmas if you act fast. If you're still looking for the perfect gift for someone on your list this holiday season, , which runs through Dec. 20.

Whether you are shopping for friends, family or treating yourself, there are a lot of things at REI perfect for hikers, fitness enthusiasts and people who love the outdoors. Check out a few of our favorite deals from the sale below.

Best holiday deals at REI

REI This frameless backpack is designed to be lightweight and comfortable to wear during hikes and holds up to 22 liters of gear. There are three exterior pockets in addition to the main compartment, as well as padding on the shoulder straps and back and tool loops. It also has a sleeve for a hydration reservoir, but that is sold separately.

REI This Stratocloud hoodie is insulated with down and is both water and wind-resistant to keep you protected from the elements while hiking. It also features two zippered hand pockets and a chest pocket.

REI Outlet deals

In addition to these great deals at the REI Co-op, , with up to 40% off outlet items. Additionally, REI Co-op members save an extra 20% off one item when they purchase online with the code OUTLETWARM now through Dec. 17. As always, check the terms and conditions for the code, but you will get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and if you order before Dec. 17, your purchase should be delivered by Christmas.

