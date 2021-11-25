Early Cyber Monday deals: Adidas Cloudfoam shoes, Vitacost vitamins and Lumens lights

Deal Savings Price





With the torrent of deals bombarding us with savings this weekend, it can be tough to choose if you should make a purchase now or wait for an even better discount. Worry a bit less about getting the best deal as we've gathered some early Cyber Monday offers for you to compare the sale happening this weekend versus those running the next week.

Be sure to check out CNET Coupons for the best money-saving codes this weekend as you go about your holiday shopping.

Adidas Adidas Cloudfoam Pure shoes are the softest running shoes according to CNET's Robin Mosley. We've previously seen the price dip to $38 for the women's model but Adidas is also discounting the men's model to only $56. While you're at it, Adidas is having a 50% off Black Friday sale, no code needed. After which it will be running a 30% off sale on Cyber Monday when you use code CYBERDEAL. Black Friday sale ends Nov. 27 and the Cyber Monday code is good until Dec. 1.

Vitacost The winter months can be harsh on your body, give it a boost with Vitacost's selection of supplements and vitamins. Like this 250 count of Vitamin C capsule for only $18 or 100 tablets of Vitacost Melatonin for only $4. Right now you can get $10 off orders of $50 or more when you use code FRIDAY10. Code is good until Nov. 28. After that, you can use code CYBER20 to get 20% off your order.

Lumen Bring a little light into your life with Lumens' open-box sale where you can get up to 75% off. This weekend only, you can score an additional 10% off when you use code LIGHT on one open-box item. Purchasing two will net you 15% off with a max of 30% off at five items. Whether you're furnishing a new house or redesigning a home, finding parts in stock can be frustrating with the current supply chain issue. Shop open-box and be sure that items get to you on time, plus nab a little discount while you're at it. This Merus LED Sconce is only $223 after code. The sale ends Dec. 6.

More Black Friday deals

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.