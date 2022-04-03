Postpartum Exercises Are Coming to Apple Fitness Plus

Apple

Getting a workout in after having a baby can be complicated by many factors including, well, the baby. Apple wants to meet parents where they are in the postpartum period with Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby, a new workout program on Apple Fitness Plus.

This subscription service that pairs with the Apple Watch already includes workouts designed for pregnancy as part of a broader library of exercises. The program's new postpartum workouts will include strength and core exercises, including some that target the pelvic floor. The pelvic floor is a group of muscles supporting the organs in the pelvis that relax during the birthing process and may need to be restrengthened.

While you should still check in with your health care provider to see what level of activity is safe for you after pregnancy, the Fitness Plus workouts are intended both for people who had a C-section and those who had a vaginal delivery. They'll also include modifications based on how active you were during your pregnancy, or how mildly or intensely you'd like to start exercising again. What's more, the workouts are all 10 minutes long, which may help you find time for them.

There will also be mindful cooldowns with stretching and messages about patience and self-care for new parents.

Read more: Baby On the Way? What to Know About Exercising While Pregnant

The amount of exercise you can do after giving birth, and how soon you can get started, varies from person to person. But staying active during the postpartum period is usually recommended for the health of the parent and baby, and may even help the parent's mood as they transition into their new role.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.