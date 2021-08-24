Peloton's Tread returns to market Aug. 30 following safety recall

Peloton

Months after recalling it from the market, Peloton is bringing back its Tread fitness treadmill. The company on Tuesday said the new Peloton Tread will be available in the US, Canada and the UK on Aug. 30, and in Germany in the fall.

Peloton and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled the machine in May because of injuries involving its touchscreen, which would come loose or detach altogether. The machine was sold between November 2020 and March 2021 through a limited, invitation-only release. The Tread Plus machine (originally called the Tread and sold starting in 2018) was also recalled over more than 70 incidents of injuries to adult users, children and pets, plus the reported death of a child.

"Our goal is to be the go-to fitness solution and the largest and safest home fitness brand in the world," Peloton CEO and co-founder John Foley said in a statement. "We've worked hard to make sure the new Tread truly earns its spot in Members' homes. We'll always continue to innovate our hardware, software and safety features to live up to our commitment to Member safety and to improving the full Member experience."

The Tread will cost $2,495 ($3,295 CAD, £2,295, €2495). Features include a 23.8-inch HD touchscreen with integrated speakers and a 59-inch traditional running belt. The Tread also includes safety features to prevent children from using the machine and possibly getting injured, including a digital lock for the running belt and a removable safety key so that unauthorized users can't use the machine. An All-Access Membership, which lets Peloton members access the company's content using the Peloton Tread, isn't included.

Peloton and the CPSC had previously announced free repairs for the nearly 1,000 Peloton Tread units sold in the US to ensure the touchscreen remains securely attached to the machine. The repair is also available for current Tread owners in the UK and Canada.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.