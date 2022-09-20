Peloton's First Rowing Machine Will Cost You Over $3K

In May, Peloton hinted at its plans to add a rowing machine to its lineup of fitness equipment. The company on Tuesday released its first rowing machine, the Peloton Row, which it has made available for in the United States. Preorders are available immediately, but the company anticipates shipments to begin in December.

Starting at $3,195, the Peloton Row is significantly more expensive than many of the best rowing machines on the market today. Peloton is looking to differentiate its rowing machine through features like Form Assist, Form Ratings and Insights and Personal Pace Targets. The Peloton Row also comes with a 24" HD swivel screen.

In addition to the $3,195 price tag, you'll need to sign up for Peloton's All-Access Membership program at $44 a month to access Peloton Row content.

"Following in the path of its existing portfolio, Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton Tread, Peloton Row combines the innovative software, premium hardware design, and exclusive content that make up the signature Peloton experience with a unique low-impact, full-body cardio and strength workout," Peloton said in its news release.

