Peloton Will Reportedly Lower Bike Prices, Raise Subscriptions

Peloton aims to recover from a late-pandemic slump by lowering equipment costs and raising subscription prices, CNBC reported on Thursday. Peloton will seemingly make its Bike, Bike Plus and Tread cheaper, by up to $500, starting at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) on Thursday.

In June, subscriptions to Peloton's online library of fitness content will go up in price in the US and Canada. A subscription in the United States, now $39, will cost $44 and one in Canada will increase from $49 to $55.

According to CNBC, Bikes will cost $1,445 instead of its current $1,745. Bike Plus will cost $1,995 instead of $2,495. Peloton's Tread will go for $2,695 instead of $2,845. Some of those costs include shipping and set up.

