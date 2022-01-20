Peloton to temporarily stop Bike, treadmill production, report says

Peloton

Peloton is temporarily stopping production of the company's connected fitness products amid slowing demand, according to a report from CNBC Thursday.

Peloton plans to stop production of its Bike in February and March, the network said. The company won't make its Tread treadmill for six weeks starting in February, according to the report.

The company halted production of the upgraded, more expensive Bike Plus in December and won't resume until at least June. Peloton also has no plan to produce the larger and heavier Tread Plus in the 2022 fiscal year.

In May 2021, Peloton issued a voluntary recall of the newer Tread and Tread Plus because of reports of injuries and a potentially fatal risk to children and pets.

"In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, [the US Consumer Product Safety Commission] urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," the CPSC said in a statement.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

